The Stranger Times: Fantasy, comedy and crime expertly rolled into one

After nine independently published and critically acclaimed comic crime novels, Caimh McDonnell has moved into fantasy. And with a change of genre comes a change of name – and a publisher.

McDonnell is a Limerick man raised in Dublin and living in Manchester, where The Stranger Times is set. As in the books of the great Mancunian YA fantasy writer Alan Garner, it’s one of these fantasy novels set in the real world rather than a fantasy world: Manchester ain’t no Narnia.