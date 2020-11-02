The Silence: Don DeLillo’s cutting commentary on a world dependent on technology
Book review: Given the times, readers will feel the existential terror keenly
Don DeLillo attends the 2012 Carl Sandburg Literary Awards dinner at University of Illinois at Chicago Forum on October 17th, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. Photograph: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images
What would happen if our global digital infrastructure suddenly and completely collapsed? What adjustments would we have to make, as individuals, as communities, as a species? Which of us would thrive, which of us would fail to survive?
In The Silence, Don DeLillo’s slim new novel, these questions guide the conversation of five people, gathered initially in a Manhattan living room to watch the 2022 Super Bowl, and now huddled in the creeping cold of a large-scale electro-technological blackout.