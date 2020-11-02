The Silence: Don DeLillo’s cutting commentary on a world dependent on technology

What would happen if our global digital infrastructure suddenly and completely collapsed? What adjustments would we have to make, as individuals, as communities, as a species? Which of us would thrive, which of us would fail to survive?

In The Silence, Don DeLillo’s slim new novel, these questions guide the conversation of five people, gathered initially in a Manhattan living room to watch the 2022 Super Bowl, and now huddled in the creeping cold of a large-scale electro-technological blackout.