The Shepherd’s Hut by Tim Winton is this week’s Irish Times Eason offer

This year’s €100,000 International Dublin Literary Award has been won by 33-year-old US author Emily Ruskovich for her debut novel, Idaho. Milkman by Anna Burns and Say Nothing: A True Story Of Murder and Memory In Northern Ireland by Patrick Radden Keefe have been shortlisted for the Orwell Political Fiction and Political Writing Prizes.

This Saturday’s Irish Times books pages feature my interview with spy thriller writer Mick Herron about Joe Country, the latest in his superb Jackson Lamb/Slough House series; Rosemary Jenkinson explains why short stories are so much better than novels; and ahead of Bloomsday Simon O’Connor of the soon-to-open MoLI – Museum of Literature Ireland – explains why James Joyce’s legacy is inescapable for Dubliners.

Our reviews are Jon Turney on Chasing the Moon by Robert Stone and Alan Andres and The Moon: A History for the Future by Oliver Morton; Anna Carey on The Unravelling by Elske Rahill; John Banville on Diderot and the Art of Thinking Freely by Andrew S Curran; Helena Mulkerns on 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in this Strange World by Elif Shafak; Ian Hughes on Out of Our Minds by Felipe Fernández-Armesto; Paul Clements on local history; Seán Hewitt on Niven Govinden’s This Brutal House; Paschal Donohoe on Firefighting: The Financial Crisis and its Lessons by Ben Bernanke et al; Sarah Gilmartin on The Paper Wasp by Laura Acampora; Declan Hughes on the best new crime fiction; and Rob Doyle on Meditations (160-181AD) by Marcus Aurelius, translated by Martin Hammond.