The Sentence Is Death by Anthony Horowitz is this weekend’s Irish Times Eason offer. When you buy a copy of The Irish Times in any branch on Saturday, you can buy the thriller for just €4.99, a saving of €7.

Edna O’Brien has been awarded France’s prestigious Prix Femina Special in honour of her entire body of work, becoming its first ever non-French recipient. Her latest novel Girl has been translated by Aude de Saint-Loup and Pierre-Emmanuel Dauzat and published by Sabine Wespieser Éditeur.

Quiz lovers, come along to The Workman’s Club, 10 Wellington Quay, Temple Bar, Dublin, on Sunday, November 17th, at 4pm, for Dublin Book Festival’s Literary Pub Quiz and show off your knowledge for a great cause! Over eight rounds, you will have the chance to test your book knowledge and compete for some great prizes and the glory of being crowned Dublin’s Greatest Bookworm!

Tables will be limited to four people but feel free to come without a team and the DBF team will match you up. I shall be setting and asking the questions and all profits from the event will go to the Peter McVerry Trust.

The words of writers serving out their sentences in prison cells throughout the world will be heard on November 14th at 6.30pm at Poetry Ireland in Dublin’s Parnell Square, when a group of Irish writers come together to give voice to their imprisoned colleagues. Imprisoned Voices: A Hearing has been organised by the Freedom to Write Campaign (Ireland) to mark the Day of the Imprisoned Writer.

Taking part are Celia de Fréine, Colm Keegan, Chris Murray, Maria McManus June Considine, Catherine Dunne, Kate Ennals, Anthony Glavin, Liz McManus and Lia Mills. Eamonn Sweeney and Cormac Breatnach will be performing on classical guitar and flute.

Saturday’s books pages feature interviews with humorist David Mitchell, Pete Townshend of The Who and chef Nigel Slater about their new books; an extract from A History of Ireland in 100 words by Sharon Arbuthnot, Máire Ní Mhaonaigh and Gregory Toner; and Barry Houlihan, editor of Navigating Ireland’s Theatre Archive: Theory, Practice, Performance, on the story of Irish theatre.

Reviews include Dan Mulhall on The Tribe: The Inside Story of Irish Power and Influence in US Politics by Caitríona Perry; Helen Cullen on Olive, Again by Elizabeth Strout; David Woolner on Allen Packwood’s How Churchill Waged War; Stephen Philips on The Topeka School by Ben Lerner; Chris Mullin on the last volume of Margaret Thatcher’s diaries edited by Charles Moore; Houman Barekat on The Man in the Red Coat by Julian Barnes; Margaret Ward on Who Am I Again? by Lenny Henry; Paul Ring on Growing up with Ireland by Valerie Cox; Sarah Gilmartin on Lake Like a Mirror by Ho Sok Fong; and Sara Keating on the best new children’s books; plus a new poem by Mary O’Donnell.