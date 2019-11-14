The Sentence is Death by Anthony Horowitz is this week’s Irish Times Eason offer

The Sentence Is Death by Anthony Horowitz is this weekend’s Irish Times Eason offer. When you buy a copy of The Irish Times in any branch on Saturday, you can buy the thriller for just €4.99, a saving of €7.

A reminder to quiz lovers to come along to The Workman’s Club, 10 Wellington Quay, Temple Bar, Dublin, this Sunday, November 17th, at 4pm, for Dublin Book Festival’s Literary Pub Quiz and show off your knowledge for a great cause! Over eight rounds, you will have the chance to test your book knowledge and compete for some great prizes and the glory of being crowned Dublin’s Greatest Bookworm!

Tables will be limited to four people but feel free to come solo and the DBF team will match you up. I shall be setting and asking the questions and all profits from the event will go to the Peter McVerry Trust.

In the Magazine, Paul Merton talks to Patrick Freyne about his new anthology of funny short stories, his grandfather who was in the IRA and his love of Irish humour. Deirdre McQuillan looks at a new book by Appasionata Ruth Monahan, which features floral displays around Ireland. In Weekend Review, Dan Gretton, author of I You We Them: Journeys Beyond Evil: The Desk Killer in History and Today, talks to Hugh Linehan.

Reviews include Fintan O’Toole on two Brexit-inspired satires by I am the Border, So I Am by @BorderIrish and Led by Donkeys: How four friends with a ladder took on Brexit; Catherine Toal on Backstop Land by Glenn Patterson; Dervla Murphy on Travels in the Aran Isles, Xian and Places in Between by Nicolas Bouvier, translated by Robyn Marsack; John Self on Meena Kandasamy’s Exquisite Cadavers; Brian Dillon on Emmanuel Carrère’s 97,196 Words, translated by John Lambert; Niamh Donnelly on Collected Stories by Elizabeth Bowen; Desmond Traynor on Will by Will Self; John McAuliffe on September 1, 1939: A Biography of a Poem by Ian Sansom; Sarah Gilmartin on The Tenth Muse by Catherine Chung; Martina Evans on The Poems of Dorothy Molloy and Jane Clarke’s When the Tree Falls; and Rob Doyle on Memories, Dreams, Reflections by Carl Jung. And there is a new poem by Rebecca O’Connor.