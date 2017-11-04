The Saturday Poem: At Solstice

for Michael Longley

The band has left and given you the stage.

Three guitars and a whole drumkit idle

become, for all the world, a metaphor –

the means of music-making everywhere

and you, making music out of thin air.

Even the in-breath is significant

as you speak into the darkness, Michael,

without backing or accompaniment,

your free hand moving as if conducting.

I touched it after. It was light as a wing.

Navan, August 26th, 2017

Tom French’s most recent collection is The Way to Work (Gallery Press)