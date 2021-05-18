The Rules of Revelation: Violence and verve in modern-day Cork

“It was 2019 and a funny time to be Irish. At no time in Ireland’s history was it not a funny time to be Irish.” Life has moved on for the characters of Lisa McInerney’s award-winning debut, The Glorious Heresies. The backdrop of her third novel, The Rules of Revelation, charts a different kind of Ireland in the wake of two seminal referendums, a place of hope and change, which is vividly captured by the Galway author in her inimitable way.

The style of the new book is in keeping with her previous work – bold, busy and energetic, with the swagger necessary to maintain a narrative that switches between five characters, all of whom will be familiar to fans of the author.