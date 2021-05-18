The Rules of Revelation: Violence and verve in modern-day Cork
Old hurts and grievances are aired in Lisa McInerney's engaging third novel
Admirers of Lisa McInerney, and she has many, will find plenty to keep them happy
“It was 2019 and a funny time to be Irish. At no time in Ireland’s history was it not a funny time to be Irish.” Life has moved on for the characters of Lisa McInerney’s award-winning debut, The Glorious Heresies. The backdrop of her third novel, The Rules of Revelation, charts a different kind of Ireland in the wake of two seminal referendums, a place of hope and change, which is vividly captured by the Galway author in her inimitable way.
The style of the new book is in keeping with her previous work – bold, busy and energetic, with the swagger necessary to maintain a narrative that switches between five characters, all of whom will be familiar to fans of the author.