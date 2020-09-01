The return of Edward Cullen, vampire and emotional abuser

Fifteen years after first introducing the world to brooding vampire Edward Cullen, Stephenie Meyer revisits the story of Twilight from his perspective. Fans have been waiting for the already-bestselling Midnight Sun (Atom, £14.99) for almost as long, being disappointed when Meyer set the project aside in 2008 after early chapters were leaked online.

When you love a franchise, part of the joy in any new material is simply that you get to spend more time in that universe, and that’s really all readers will get here. It’s thin on new insights, revisiting the original book scene by scene, with added inner turmoil. “I was a predator. She was my prey,” Edward thinks, imagining killing Bella Swan – which might make for a suspenseful read if we didn’t already know the story. He declares himself to be a “nightmare, destroyer of lives, mutilator of dreams”, but it sounds theatrical rather than genuine.