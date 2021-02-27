The Rag and Bone Shop: An intriguing study of memory
Book review: Veronica O’Keane investigates memory plays and human experience
Veronica O’ Keane sets out to describe how emotional states are intrinsically wired into the laying down of memories and to the experience of recall.
“There are events that occur in each of our lives that are experienced with a prescient sense that they will always be remembered.”
This is the opening sentence in this intriguing book by Veronica O’ Keane, professor of psychiatry and consultant psychiatrist at Trinity College Dublin. For her, that event happened some 20 years earlier during the course of therapy with a patient called Edith who was suffering from postpartum psychosis.