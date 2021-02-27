The Rag and Bone Shop: An intriguing study of memory

Book review: Veronica O’Keane investigates memory plays and human experience

Maureen Gaffney
Veronica O’ Keane sets out to describe how emotional states are intrinsically wired into the laying down of memories and to the experience of recall.

Veronica O’ Keane sets out to describe how emotional states are intrinsically wired into the laying down of memories and to the experience of recall.

“There are events that occur in each of our lives that are experienced with a prescient sense that they will always be remembered.”

This is the opening sentence in this intriguing book by Veronica O’ Keane, professor of psychiatry and consultant psychiatrist at Trinity College Dublin. For her, that event happened some 20 years earlier during the course of therapy with a patient called Edith who was suffering from postpartum psychosis.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.