“If I knew where poems came from, I’d go there,” once confessed Michael Longley after emerging from a period of writer’s block. He was thus acknowledging that a poet’s talent to assemble words and images successfully, their out-of-the-ordinary, at times magical and usually respected, perception of the world is not enough to make a poem work.

The craft draws its seeds from inexplicable sources indeed, but it is also a full time job not without its barren seasons. Or, as Pablo Picasso declared, “inspiration exists, but it has to find you working”.