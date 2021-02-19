The Panic Years: In search of motherhood

“Fertility is such a difficult feminist issue because our biology hasn’t caught up with our politics.” In her bracing debut, The Panic Years, journalist Nell Frizzell examines the period in a woman’s life where she can have children, and the many dilemmas, heartaches and joys that spring from that.

Frizzell’s warts-and-all approach goes deep into her subject matter, using her own life, and the experience of peers and friends, to give us a raw, affecting and important book on what it means to be a woman in today’s society.