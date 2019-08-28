Early in The Offing, Benjamin Myers’s remarkable new novel, the protagonist Robert Appleyard regurgitates a mouthful of anti-German cant. The scene is a cottage at Robin Hood’s Bay on England’s Yorkshire coast; and the time is immediately after the end of the second World War.

Robert is barely 16, but his opinions are already conditioned by the trauma of conflict: by the sight of crippled men sent home to live as best they can in his Co Durham coalmining village; the greyness and pitiless austerity that have accompanied victory.