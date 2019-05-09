The Lost Letters of William Woolf by Helen Cullen is latest Irish Times Eason offer

A sneak preview of Saturday’s books pages

Updated: 51 minutes ago

 

The Lost Letters of William Woolf by Helen Cullen is this weekend’s Irish Times Eason offer. The acclaimed debut, which has been optioned for TV by the makers of Downton Abbey, can be purchased for just €4.99, a €6 saving, when you buy a copy of The Irish Times at any Eason store. Read our review here.

In Ticket this Saturday, Lisa McInerney, multi-award-winning author of The Glorious Heresies and The Blood Miracles, has written a first-class essay on the subject of being a working-class writer in a very middle-class industry. For me it was the standout contribution to Kit de Waal’s Common People: An Anthology of Working-Class Writers, reviewed here last week.  In the magazine, Stefanie Preissner talks to Amy O'Connor about her new book, Can I Say No?: One Woman’s Battle with a Small Word 

Mark Haddon, bestselling author of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time, talks to Catherine Conroy about his new novel, The Porpoise (which Niamh Donnelly also reviews).

And don’t miss Rachael Hegarty’s introduction to May Day 1974, her powerful new collection of poems about the Dublin and Monaghan bombings, the deadliest day of the Troubles. We also publish a selection of the poems which celebrate the lives of the victims.

Reviews include Ian Hughes on Upheaval: How Nations Cope with Crisis and Change by Jared Diamond; Ed O’Loughlin Clear Bright Future by Paul Mason; John Boyne on What Red Was by Rosie Price; Jon Turney on The Universe Speaks in Numbers by Graham Farmelo; Sarah Gilmartin on The Clothesline Swing by Ahmad Danny Ramadan; Derek Turner on Jacky Colliss Harvey’s The Animal’s Companion; Tony Clayton-Lea on Then It Fell Apart by Moby; and Rob Doyle on Erotism: Death and Sensuality by Georges Bataille, translated by Mary Dalwood.

