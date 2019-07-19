Is the era of globalisation coming to an end? Are we moving to an increasingly multipolar world? Will existing global institutions be replaced by new regional networks? Will lower growth rates and rising debt lead to another recession in 2020? And if so, what is the most appropriate political response to these mounting challenges?

These are the questions that former Princeton University economist and now chief investment officer at Credit Suisse Michael O’Sullivan grapples with in The Levelling.

At the heart of the book is a belief that the world is undergoing a period of profound economic and political change. Flattening growth rates, rising inequality, deepening polarisation and the emergence of a more insular and authoritarian politics has combined to bring the era of US-dominated globalisation to an end.