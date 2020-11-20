The Last Good Man: A troubling, uncanny and believable nightmare world

Thomas McMullan’s debut novel portrays a vivid dystopia fuelled by sham democracy

Sarah Gilmartin
Thomas McMullan’s debut novel has echoes of Shirley Jackson’s The Lottery

Inspired by the concept of “big character posters” in Chinese society, Thomas McMullan’s disturbing debut novel is an original exploration of mob mentality and the increasingly blurred line between fact and opinion that dominates so much political and cultural discourse across the world today.

In an era where “fake news” is the instantaneous response of US president Donald Trump to any number of accusations levelled against him (that he withheld knowledge about Covid-19, that he hasn’t paid taxes in 11 of the 18 years as scrutinised by journalists at the New York Times), people are openly encouraged to interpret facts according to their own worldviews rather than as information that is known or proved to be true.

