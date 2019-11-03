Did Dublin bus conductors once greet young women with a kiss when they stepped on board their buses? They did in 1963, according to Gillies Macbain whose memoir, The Last Footman, is a very funny, often bizarre account of life above and below stairs in some of Ireland’s great houses in the 1960s and 1970s.

Scottish-born Gillies Macbain, who lives in Ireland to this day, is a real-life Darcy Dancer who crams a staggering number of adventures into the dozen years covered by the book.