In 1980 workmen from the West Belfast Environmental Action Group spent four weeks cleaning out an illegal dump in swampy parkland on the outskirts of Andersonstown. The cleared site eventually became the genesis of today’s Colin Glen Forest Reserve, a popular amenity in the hills of west Belfast.

There was no such thing as a West Belfast Environmental Action Group. The workmen were undercover RUC officers, searching for the body of Thomas Niedermayer (45), a West German factory manager and honorary consul who had been abducted six years before, with no admission of responsibility.

The elaborate ruse, complete with fake offices downtown, was necessary to protect the searchers from attack by the local IRA unit which, an informant had told them, had dragged Niedermayer from his nearby family home. After a month of stomach-churning and nerve-wracking work amid the maggots and rats, the detectives eventually found his remains under the garbage, hands bound behind his back, buried face down so – as the IRA informant had told them – “he could dig himself deeper”.