The Jewel: full of the aching, inescapable truths of history

Neil Hegarty’s tale of survivors is a lyrical novel about theft of Victorian work of art

Kerri Ní Dochartaigh
Neil Hegarty: his narrative voice moves between three characters with grace.

Sometimes – less than a handful of times in a lifetime – a summer comes along; so blazing as to burrow deep down inside of us – so full of the fact of simply being human as to leave an imprint; one that we hope never leaves us. If Neil Hegarty’s dazzling, raw and moving new book, The Jewel, were a summer, it would be one of those summers.

This striking book is set between Ireland, the UK and Europe – following the lives of three individuals, each with a tragic history of loss; tied together by the simple fact of having made it through.

