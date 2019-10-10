Sometimes – less than a handful of times in a lifetime – a summer comes along; so blazing as to burrow deep down inside of us – so full of the fact of simply being human as to leave an imprint; one that we hope never leaves us. If Neil Hegarty’s dazzling, raw and moving new book, The Jewel, were a summer, it would be one of those summers.

This striking book is set between Ireland, the UK and Europe – following the lives of three individuals, each with a tragic history of loss; tied together by the simple fact of having made it through.