The Jakarta Method: The US playbook of suppression across the world

I remember seeing a few years ago a picture of some Indonesian fans at a match during a tour of southeast Asia by Liverpool. They were holding a banner that read “Justice for the 96”. It was an admirable display of solidarity for the dead of Hillsborough from the other side of the world.

Nonetheless, something jarred about the memorialising, given Indonesia has a significant hole in its collective memory for a massive historical injustice of its own. This was the slaughter of up to one million communists and suspected sympathisers in 1965 and 1966.