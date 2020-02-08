The Irish Times Books podcast with Darran Anderson, author of Inventory

Listen to the author discuss what inspired his memoir of his family’s lives in Derry city

A portrait of Darran Anderson by Liz Seabrook

A portrait of Darran Anderson by Liz Seabrook

 

Welcome to The Irish Times Books Podcast. In this episode, I talk to Darran Anderson about his memoir of growing up in Troubles-torn Derry, Inventory: A River, A City, A Family.

We discuss, among many other things, its themes of family, history and memory, its inspiration found in the ideas of Georges Perec, and how it relates to his previous work, Imaginary Cities, an exploration of urban landscapes that never were, or that existed only on the page or on the screen.

Listen to the podcast

It’s quite a time for Derryographies. Thin Places by Kerri O Dochartaitgh is to be published by Canongate next spring and Seámas O’Reilly, who has interviewed Anderson for The Irish Times next Thursday, is bringing out his own, Did Ye Hear Mammy Died?, in April. (I joked with Seámas that if the worst comes to the worst, he can always do what David Lodge did after Colm Tóibín’s book about Henry James, The Master, overshadowed his own, Author, Author, and write another book about it.)

Inventory is published by Chatto & Windus next Thursday. The podcast was produced by Declan Conlon.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.