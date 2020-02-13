The colonisation of the female body by centuries of male medics has been the subject of some excellent non-fiction in recent years. Leslie Jamison’s The Empathy Exams was a stylish manifesto on “all the ways a woman can hurt”. Invisible Women by Caroline Criado Perez used data to show how gender blindness in medical trials is harmful for women.

On the home front, Sinéad Gleeson’s award-winning collection of essays Constellations gave, among other topics, a startling account of the indignities endured by female patients at the hands of male doctors. Women writing about the body is not a new tradition – think of Virginia Woolf, Susan Sontag, Nuala O’Faoláin, Anne Enright – but in this MeToo era there is a notably wider interest and readership.