The Green Plover: A new poem by John F Deane

I am haunted still by that manifest old

regular irregular cranking skreak

from the ill-greased axle of a cart

hauling home its load of harvested peat -

something like the marshland cry of the curlew

or the scream of the just-snared hare. This turning

turning world! and I on the piano stool,

child-fingers graceless at the scales, contrary

motion and arpeggio. They told me

creation’s chronicles have been garbled,

its music a cacophony. So I clung

to the rood of clay I come from, hoping yet

there may be universes of star and light

where angels guide the heavenly spheres

towards an ultimate harmony. . . I wonder

if the first birth is a death; perhaps the final

death may be a birth and the spirit will set out

on a greater journey, as yet unsatisfied,

down mud-fields and cobbled avenues

of regret. Who is to know if this is yet

the final journey, universe so vast and its

axle maybe rusting, for how can spirit

come to a halt, though it be in the bosom

of a loving God? A flight of lapwings now,

green plover, have lifted sudden and erratic

from the marshland fields along the sandbanks,

the waters of Blacksod Bay under rain-mist

and a storm blowing in; their cries are plaintive,

suffering winter and sea-wind sorrow, for they

know well things at their source, unmanifest.

John F Deane founded Poetry Ireland and Poetry Ireland Review. Hi slatest collection is Dear Pilgrims (Carcanet, 2018)