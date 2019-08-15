The Great Wide Open by Douglas Kennedy is this week’s Irish Times Eason book offer

A sneak preview of Saturday’s books pages

 

The Great Wide Open by Douglas Kennedy is this week’s Irish Times Eason book offer. When you buy the paper in any branch this Saturday, you can buy the novel for €4.99, a saving of €7. Read our interview with the author here.

Coming up in The Irish Times this Saturday, Malachy McCourt talks to Tanya Sweeny about the musical version of his brother Frank’s classic misery memoir, Angela’s Ashes, as it returns to Dublin’s Bord Gáis Theatre. Deirdre Falvey takes an in-depth look at gender imbalance in Irish poetry publishing. Our reviews include: Susan McKay on The Ungrateful Refugee by Dina Nayeri; Niamh Donnelly on Inland by Téa Obreht; Linda Hogan on The Lost Art of Scripture by Karen Armstrong; Seán Hewitt on The Catholic School by Edoárdo Albinati; Richard Pine on Down by the Liffeyside by Colbert Kearney; Chris Cusack on Black ’47: Ireland’s Great Hunger: A Graphic Novel by Damien Goodfellow; Stephen Philips on Adam Gopnik’s A Thousand Small Sanities: The Moral Adventure of Liberalism; John Self on Elizabeth Hardwick’s Sleepless Nights and Seduction and Betrayal: Women and Literature; Sarah Gilmartin on The Truants by Kate Weinberg; and Sara Keating on the best new children’s fiction.

