The Great American Sports Page: Tracing the evolution of sports writing

Book review: This collection of classic columns edited by John Schulian is a big ball of fun

NJ McGarrigle
Journalist Ring Lardner offers some winking wry humour in this collection. Photograph: Bettmann Archive/Getty Images.

Joe Palmer, one-time horse racing correspondent of the New York Herald Tribune, once wrote: “All men are equal on the turf or under it”. Here, in a nutshell, Palmer gave us the essence of this sport and why it persists.

When it comes to sports writers some are more equal than others; a class Palmer sits comfortably in upon reading him. He’s one of the standout names in this enjoyable and entertaining collection of classic American sports columns. Anyone longing for the disappearing age of the cut-out-and-keep sports writer will find plenty to cherish here (Many have been squeezed from press boxes by either budget cuts, or the plethora of ex-pros pushing their way in, not content with their healthy bank balances and bulging trophy collections).

