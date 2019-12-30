Joe Palmer, one-time horse racing correspondent of the New York Herald Tribune, once wrote: “All men are equal on the turf or under it”. Here, in a nutshell, Palmer gave us the essence of this sport and why it persists.

When it comes to sports writers some are more equal than others; a class Palmer sits comfortably in upon reading him. He’s one of the standout names in this enjoyable and entertaining collection of classic American sports columns. Anyone longing for the disappearing age of the cut-out-and-keep sports writer will find plenty to cherish here (Many have been squeezed from press boxes by either budget cuts, or the plethora of ex-pros pushing their way in, not content with their healthy bank balances and bulging trophy collections).