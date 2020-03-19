Marina Lewycka has a lot to answer for. Her breakthrough debut novel, A Short History of Tractors in Ukrainian (2005), may well be responsible for the miserable glut of quirky novel titles we now see.

You know the sort of thing: The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (2008); The Earth Hums in B Flat (2009); The Incontinence of the King’s Elephants (any day now, probably). But just like Nick Hornby and Helen Fielding before her, she can’t be blamed for the stragglers that follow in her wake: her novels are bright and funny, if often strained.