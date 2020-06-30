The Golden Rule: Brexit novel with murder at its clever heart

Remember those halcyon days when Brexit was the subject of every headline? When we watched in disbelief as British MPs scurried around the voting chambers of Westminster and lounged despicably on the benches of parliament? Death and dying, there was none.

To read Amanda Craig’s new novel, The Golden Rule, is to cast your mind way back to a time when Brexit rocked the world. Set in the summer of 2018, this is Craig’s second Brexit novel, after 2017’s The Lie of the Land.