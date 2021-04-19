The Gate: From avant-garde nationalism to cultural convergence

For most of the past century, with regard to the two theatres dominating the Dublin scene, the Abbey has engrossed almost all of the critical attention; studies of Yeats, Synge, Gregory and O’Casey still appear at regular intervals. In contrast, there has been very little critically on the Gate since it opened its doors in 1928 (centenary alert!); the exceptions were Richard Pine, who organised exhibitions and co-authored a book on the theatre, and Christopher Fitz-Simon, whose joint biography of its two founders was published as The Boys. The rest, over 80 years, was silence.

That situation has begun to rectify itself, first with the appearance of a substantial volume on the Gate’s entire history three years ago, and now with these publications, the first two of a four-volume project by Gate Theatre Research Network, which is funded by the Netherlands Organisation for Scientific Research (NWO).