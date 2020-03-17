Of the canonical five, the confirmed victims of Jack the Ripper, it may be Elizabeth Stride who was the least likely. But her trajectory differs little from the others.

A fresh-faced Swedish country girl gone to Gothenburg at 15 as a domestic servant, expelled from her work because she was pregnant, a descent through the institutions devoted to the fallen, the loss of her baby, the last option being the “street of many nymphs” , then traded to England carrying the syphilis that would ruin her mind in the dark streets of Spitalfields.