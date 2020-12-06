The First Woman: A proudly Ugandan novel dense with mythology

How do you solve a problem like the Bildungsroman? Whereas some literary genres tend to fluctuate in popularity over time, rolling in and out of vogue like the waves, the coming-of-age story has stayed firmly buoyed – part blinding in its familiar orange glow, part covered in guano.

Apart from obvious cultural changes, it is a genre that remains largely untouched since it was in the hands of Frances Burney and Henry Fielding. Of course it’s the relatability that keeps us going back: we all came of age, so we implant ourselves upon the characters.