The great French novelist Honoré de Balzac said he wanted to be the historian of the human heart. The Franco-Israeli sociologist Eva Illouz might be called the historian of human heartbreak. Though our culture has focused on love, she writes in the introduction to her new book, it is much more silent regarding “the no-less mysterious moment when we avoid falling in love, where we fall out of love” or grow indifferent.

Encounters in hyper-connected modernity are characterised by what Illouz calls unloving – the possibility of being unwilling or unable to form a relationship, or the ability to leave a relationship and move seamlessly to another.