Early in Heather Christle’s book-length essay exploring the phenomenon of tears, the writer notes that she has “always preferred parallel lines to perpendicular ones”. She is considering this in light of a friend’s description of the notion of parallel crying, an act that comes alongside art but not precisely from it.

The phrase is something of a metaphor for the book itself, a text constructed alongside crying rather than precisely from it, a work of free association across themes and ideas that mimics the writer’s conclusions regarding our tears: “Maybe we do not cry about, but rather near or around.”