I have read The Catholic School so you don’t have to. And that, my friends, is true Catholicism.

This much-lauded and hefty novel, originally published in Italy in 2016, appears now for the first time in English. The impetus of Albinati’s novel is to explain; however, he doesn’t do this through the form of the novel, but mostly through the form of a sociological tract. Though the book does have some interesting things to say on fascism and its endurance, these are buried amongst such a heavy word-load that such insights are practically impenetrable.