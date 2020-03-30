The Butchers: masterful plot about pandemic and upheaval

Ruth Gilligan’s uncanny novel has a terrible dark heart and is set around the BSE virus

Catherine Taylor
Ruth Gilligan: Her pacy and evocative fifth novel, The Butchers, interlinks the narratives of two families and one outsider.

Ruth Gilligan: Her pacy and evocative fifth novel, The Butchers, interlinks the narratives of two families and one outsider.

Early spring and a mysterious, swiftly spreading virus takes hold in England. In Ireland, fears of cross-contamination and wild rumours as to its cause abound in a country gripped by impending political and economic change.

The Butchers, Ruth Gilligan’s pacy and evocative fifth novel, is set, not in 2020, but in 1996, although inevitably some parallels seem uncanny, reading it at a time of a pandemic and resulting societal upheaval.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.