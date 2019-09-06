The Boy Who Followed His Father into Auschwitz is new Irish Times Eason offer

Congratulations to Hazel Gaynor, whose The Lighthouse Keeper’s Daughter has been shortlisted for the Historical Writers’ Awards Gold Crown. Her latest novel, Meet Me in Monaco, co-written with Heather Webb, has just been published. The new editor of Poetry Ireland Review has been announced. Colette Bryce will take on the mantle from the current editor, Eavan Boland, in early 2020.

In tomorrow’s Irish Times, Robert Harris discusses his new novel The Second Sleep with Jonathan McAloon. Weeeknd Review includes an extract from Republic of Shame: Stories from Ireland’s Institutions for ‘Fallen Women’ by Caelainn Hogan.

Reviews include Anne Enright on Girl by Edna O’Brien; Seán Hewitt on This is Happiness by Niall Williams; Vicky Phelan on Deny, Dismiss, Dehumanise by Adrienne Cullen; Rachel Andrews on We Need New Stories by Nesrine Malik; Richard Overy on Hitler: Only the World Was Enough by Brendan Simms; Ian Hughes on How to Be a Dictator by Frank Dikötter; Stephen Philips on Doxology by Nell Zink; Joanne Hayden on To Calais in Ordinary Time by James Meek; Sarah Gilmartin on Follow Me to Ground by Sue Rainsford; and Declan Burkle on the best new crime fiction.