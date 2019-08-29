The Boy Who Followed His Father into Auschwitz is new Irish Times Eason offer

The Boy Who Followed His Father into Auschwitz by Jeremy Dronfield is this weekend’s Irish Times Eason offer. Buy the newspaper in any branch and you can save €6 on the cost of the book.

Salman Rushdie talks to fellow author Adrian McKinty about his Booker-longlisted Quichotte, a reworking of Don Quixote. The novel is reviewed by Declan O’Driscoll. In Weekend Review, Shane Hegarty looks at the future of reading.

Our reviews include John Banville on Our Man: Richard Holbrooke and the End of the American Century by George Packer; Christopher Kissane on Empire of Democracy by Simon Reid-Henry; Helen Cullen on Deborah Levy’s The Man Who Saw Everything, also Booker longlisted; Niamh Donnelly on Sex Power Money by Sara Pascoe; Seán Hewitt on Beyond the Sea by Paul Lynch; Sarah Gilmartin on The Ditch by Herman Koch; and Claire Hennessy on the best new YA fiction.