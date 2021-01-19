The Book About Getting Older and Ageless: Two takes on ageing

Review: Two books explain how to remain healthy for longer; one claims ageing can be cured

Eilis Ni Dhuibhne

Pollock accepts ageing as an inevitable part of life, to be handled as sympathetically as possible. Steele sees it as a condition not unlike an illness, which can be “cured”. File photograph: Getty Images

Pollock accepts ageing as an inevitable part of life, to be handled as sympathetically as possible. Steele sees it as a condition not unlike an illness, which can be “cured”. File photograph: Getty Images

The Book About Getting Older by Dr Lucy Pollock (Michael Joseph, £16.99)
Ageless by Andrew Steele (Bloomsbury, £20)

“In 2018, the age at which British women most commonly died was 89; for men the favourite age of departure was 86.” Dr Lucy Pollock doesn’t give information on the situation in the Republic of Ireland, although she refers frequently to Northern Ireland when discussing health services and legal issues, but the Central Statistics Office gives similar figures for Ireland. According to Andrew Steele, author of the second book under review , “the maximum life expectancy has increased by three months every year since 1840”.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.