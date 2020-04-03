When a novel has been a long time coming, it may be because the author has worked hard to achieve a new complexity in their writing; or because they had some difficulty bringing it to birth; or because they were busy doing other things. Reading Evie Wyld’s third novel, which comes seven years after her last, the first reason seems the most plausible.

The Bass Rock is complex, rich, challenging, and her longest book. But the other reasons shouldn’t be disregarded: Wyld has said that she started the book when she had a new baby, with limited time to write; and that it wasn’t initially clear to her that the various stories she was writing were all part of the same novel.