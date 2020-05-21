Fifty years ago Ireland was transfixed by the Arms Trial. In popular memory the crisis is largely recalled as one in which taoiseach Jack Lynch took decisive action to save Irish democracy, dismissing ministers Charles Haughey and Neil Blaney for conspiring to illegally import arms for use by northern republicans.

A new study by Michael Heney asserts that Lynch and his allies, through a combination of “false testimony, silence, evasion and various forms of subterfuge”, scapegoated Haughey and Blaney and destroyed the career of Army officer Capt James Kelly.