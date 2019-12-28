The Americanisation of Ireland: Our relationship with America was not all one way

Book review: David Fitzpatrick combines rigorous analysis with human experiences

Enda Delaney
President John F Kennedy’s visit to Galway. Fitzpatrick demonstrates that “the course of modern Irish history is inexplicable without confronting Americanisation”. Photograph: Corbis/Getty Images

President John F Kennedy’s visit to Galway. Fitzpatrick demonstrates that “the course of modern Irish history is inexplicable without confronting Americanisation”. Photograph: Corbis/Getty Images

The exodus of nearly 10 million people from Ireland after 1700 to North America, but also Britain and Australasia, created a diaspora unique in scale and significance.

Across the world today millions of people – the estimates vary widely – who are the descendants of those who left the country constitute the global Irish, people who through ethnic or cultural ties proudly describe themselves as Irish.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.