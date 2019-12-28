The Americanisation of Ireland: Our relationship with America was not all one way
Book review: David Fitzpatrick combines rigorous analysis with human experiences
President John F Kennedy’s visit to Galway. Fitzpatrick demonstrates that “the course of modern Irish history is inexplicable without confronting Americanisation”. Photograph: Corbis/Getty Images
The exodus of nearly 10 million people from Ireland after 1700 to North America, but also Britain and Australasia, created a diaspora unique in scale and significance.
Across the world today millions of people – the estimates vary widely – who are the descendants of those who left the country constitute the global Irish, people who through ethnic or cultural ties proudly describe themselves as Irish.