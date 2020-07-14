Tennis Lessons: clever, odd and intimate tale of Northern childhood

In the hands of a skilled writer that lesser-spotted animal, the second-person voice, can be used to great effect in fiction.

Sara Baume gave a brutal poignancy to her marginalised narrator in Spill Simmer Falter Wither through a second-person narrative told to a one-eyed dog. In Ghost Light, Joseph O’Connor’s luminous and underrated novel about the actor Molly Allgood, the second person created an intimacy with a protagonist whose failing career and past loves had brought her low. And Claire Keegan’s short story The Parting Gift is a masterclass in second person, providing the reader a devastating proximity to a young woman leaving a troubled childhood home.