Swell, a group poem by Colm Keegan and inner-city Dublin students

Poet Colm Keegan has been working with a group of young teenagers from the inner city and a smaller group of students from the third level college at Marino. Last month Colm persuaded them to take a kayaking trip from Islandbridge down the Liffey to the Docklands. This is the poem that emerged.

Swell

1

Arrive

Memorial park

Blue sky disappears

Grey swirls

April’s blood ripples

On the water of spring

The tide turning

Another year

The feeling of the foam

The Liffey on the nose

Bent down on one leg

Entering the flow

A rush of adrenaline

Into the vortex

Over the weir

Waves, a tsunami

Sucked into the pull

Boat tumbles over

Capsize

Nearly die

Cold, Cold, cold

Freezing!

In the dark underneath

Dublin’s shaded history

The silt is stirred

Her eye opens

Resurface

Resize

New eyes

Made it! Pure joy!

Aqua flaneur is born

Trees bow

Green abundance

From tangled branches

Heron flees

So cold

As the paddling rolls on

As if my feet were gone

River liquid

Drips from paddle

Plop, plip, plop

Ripples

Stillness

2

Islandbridge

Scream

Echoes boom

Shout something

Anything

‘Me Nanny!’

Liffey hemmed in granite

Slick monster

Tamed beast

Boardwalk

Screech of seagull

Hawk of crow

Holler of poet

Climb out

Wanna leap?

A pool of fear

Jumping in

Without recognition

Adrift on Anna Livia Plurabella

Sparkle in our eyes

We dive

Splash

Cameras

Disturbance

Street theatre

Focus

City looks down on us

We climb up

Flip

Dublin submits

We are darts

Needle pricks

Click

Our image stitched in time

New Ireland

Off the pontoon

Splashing into

Her icy veins

Leon Byrne with instructor Liam Whelan explore the Liffey from the Islansdbridge Memorial Gardens to the Docklands: Mark Stedman

3

Gathered in her

Open arms

Trace lines

Of Dublin’s mother

A flood of fear

Ended

A circle

Forged

Running in a cascade

She takes

All the moss

All the slime away

Floating down the river

on the way to the ocean

Bonding in the boats

Floating

Under O Connell Bridge

Famine memorial, Jeanie Johnson

Bobbing

Homewards on the swell

Liffey polished

A shine on everyone’s face

The silvery water attracts

Every drop evaporates in time

Yellow rays of the sun

On skin

The shimmer of the stream

Liquid pull towards the sea

Frozen but glad

New Dubliners emerge

Baptized

A collaborative group poem written by Colm Keegan together with Anthony Corcoran, Collins Unokan, David Touré, Kaiwen, Leon Byrne, Magdalene J, Michael Isong, Pritsh Gurriah and Sergio Rostas from Neighbourhood Youth Project 2, Ballybough; Clinton Smith, Dylan Mooney and Gareth Gilroy from Marino College F.; Brian Fleming, Linda Devlin and Nick Roth from Dublin’s Culture Connects; and Julia Moustacchi and Sheena Barrett from Dublin City Arts Office