The year 1997 was a seminal year for Great Britain; in just 12 months the nation was rocked by the death of Princess Diana, Titanic was released, the first Harry Potter book was published, Britpop was in full swing and Labour ended 18 years of Conservative government. And yet for Charlie Lewis, the protagonist of David Nicholls fifth novel, Sweet Sorrow, 1997 will be remembered for its life-changing summer when he fell in love with Fran.

A decade after publishing his international bestseller, One Day, and four years since the Booker nominated, Us, Nicholls returns with a bittersweet but comic coming-of-age novel that articulates the poignancy of teenage dreams with great alacrity.

Reports cite the author’s sales across five books as reaching eight million copies in more than 40 languages, but those expecting a high concept romantic tour-de-force akin to One Day may be somewhat wrongfooted by Sweet Sorrow. It is a much quieter affair that captures with great tenderness the extraordinary impact of first love. Charlie’s love story is less cinematic, more indie-movie than Hollywood blockbuster; rather a reflection of the sort of love affairs we find in our own homes, in our own hearts, than are often told. And that is the great brilliance of this work.