Suppose a Sentence: A timely reminder of the beauty and importance of words

Suppose a time in which people found themselves struggling to read or write; in any way still resembling the shapes such pleasure (and pain) had once taken before. Suppose our days became full of the aching pulse of various great unknowns, and we took to our devices to try to make sense of it all.

Over Twitter, on Instagram and in WhatsApp threads, we wondered: “Will I ever read again? Will my concentration, for the love of mercy, please come back? Will the desire for book and pen fly back down; from whichever hidden branch to which it fled?”