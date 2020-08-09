Summer is an astonishing finale to a prescient series

Back in 2016, Ali Smith wrote one of the finest opening lines in recent literature: “It was the worst of times, it was the worst of times.” It seems utterly adorable now to think that she had Brexit in mind when she wrote it.

The novel, Autumn, treated Brexit in manner that now seems to weirdly mirror Covid. Brexit was this nationwide disease, something that had poisoned minds and led to deaths. There was anger and frustration; some tried to just carry on with their lives but for many everything was changed utterly.