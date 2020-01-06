Growing up in Ireland in the 1980s and 1990s, I don’t remember a single black author on my primary or secondary school syllabus – or reading many stories that represented people of colour at all, never mind the immigrant experience of people of colour who increasingly joined our communities.

In recent times there have been efforts to address this. Authors such as Emma Dabiri and Melatu Uche Okorie have become major successes but clearly there is a lot more work to be done to ensure that there is a diversity of representation in the narratives that are published as a reflection of our society and times.