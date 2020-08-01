Street Game for the Over 15s, a new poem by Thomas Kinsella

Take a broad and empty face,

Insert a pair of artful eyes,

High in cunning, short on shame,

Mean mouth, loose lips.

Remove the normal human mind,

Substitute a swollen self,

Oversized but incomplete:

Bluntsubnormal, neatly dressed.

*

Form a circle,

Throw the hatchet.

Run for cover

If he catch it.

Hide and seek.

Close your eyes

And say your prayers.

Bare your necks

And start counting.

Thomas Kinsella: Born 1928. Childhood, with street games, in Inchicore. Career in Irish Civil Service and universities in United States. In retirement in Booterstown.