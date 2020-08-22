Strange Flowers: prejudice of rural 1970s Ireland shrewdly captured

Donal Ryan’s latest novel is a generational story of otherness set between rural Co Tipperary and London. Kit and Paddy Gladney are 1970s smallholders whose daughter Moll goes missing and comes back a few years later as if nothing had happened.

When a black Englishman called Alexander Elmwood arrives in Nenagh looking for her, his presence scandalises the surrounding parishes. Moll, it seems, has felt the need for a second flight: this time leaving Alex, who is her husband, and their baby son, Joshua, in London.