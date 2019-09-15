Folktales offer the comfort of old friends: a structure and storyline to ease the young reader through life’s greatest challenges.

In Nordic Tales (Chronicle Books, £16.99, 8+), beautifully compiled and illustrated by Ulla Thynll, the folktales are set in the far reaches of Scandinavia, but the themes explored are universal: fealty, friendship, not judging appearances. From the ornamental themed pattern of the inside cover and chapter pages, Thynll’s soft watercolour illustrations lends a misty mythic mystery to the mountainous landscapes of the Northern regions.