Stephen Sexton shortlisted for £30,000 Dylan Thomas Prize

A preview of tomorrow’s book pages

Updated: 37 minutes ago

Stephen Sexton: lives in Belfast where he teaches at the Seamus Heaney Centre for Poetry. Photograph: Michael Weir

Stephen Sexton: lives in Belfast where he teaches at the Seamus Heaney Centre for Poetry. Photograph: Michael Weir

 

Stephen Sexton has been shortlisted for the £30,000 Swansea University Dylan Thomas Prize for his debut collection If All the World and Love Were Young, along with Jay Bernard, Téa Obreht, Mary Jean Chan, Ocean Vuong, Téa Obreht and Bryan Washington. The winner will be announced on May 14th.

Last month, the American Academy of Arts and Letters honoured Sexton with the EM Forster Award, a $10,000 prize for an outstanding young writer from Ireland or the United Kingdom. The poet lives in Belfast where he teaches at the Seamus Heaney Centre for Poetry.

Nobber by Oisín Fagan (John Murray) has been longlisted for the £10,000 Desmond Elliott Prize for debuts. Among the judges is Sineád Gleeson.

When All is Said by Anne Griffin, Love Notes from a German Building Site by Adrian Duncan, Paris Syndrome by Lucy Sweeney Byrne and Show Them a Good Time by Nicole Flattery have been shortlisted for the £5,000 John McGahern Annual Book Prize. An overall winner will be decided by author and University of Liverpool Chancellor, Colm Tóibín, on July 15th.

The American Conference for Irish Studies has awarded Brendan O’Lesry the James S Donnelly Snr Prize for his A Treatise on Northern Ireland, Vols I-III, published by Oxford University Press.

The West Cork Literary Festival, which was due to take place from July 10th to 17th, has been cancelled due to the pandemic. Cúirt International Festival of Literature will present a digital festival, to be broadcast online, entirely free of charge, from April 23rd to 25th.

A new Kevin Barry short story collection is to be published by Canongate on October 29th. That Old Country Music is promised to feature "A ragbag of West of Ireland characters, many on the cusp between love and catastrophe, heartbreak and epiphany, resignation and hope. An Ireland in great flux but where older rhythms, an older magic, somehow persist."

In tomorrow's books pages, Mark O’Connell talks with Peter Murphy about his painfully timely new book Notes from an Apocalpyse and Anne Tyler discusses life and her new fiction Redhead by the Side of the Road with Sarah Gilmartin.

Reviews include Gary Gannon on Deaths of Despair and the Future of Capitalism by Anne Case and Angus Deaton; John Self on Little Eyes by Samanta Schweblin; Tony Clayton-Lea on the best new music books; Niamh Donnelly on A Sabbatical in Leipzig by Adrian Duncan; Mihir Bose on Alistair Shearer’s The Story of Yoga; Paul McVeigh on Love after Love by Ingrid Persaud; Claire Hennessy on the best new YA fiction; and Sarah Gilmartin on Exciting Times by Naoise Dolan.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.