We don’t, as a rule, tell professionals how to do their jobs properly - though many of us feel we can comfortably point out to a teacher where they’re going wrong or how they could do that little bit better.

Politicians, parents and the press are particularly prone to it. There are declamatory political party manifestos, thundering newspaper editorials or vitriolic online comments. Why? We’ve all spent a good chunk of our lives in the classroom. We’ve scrutinised teachers up close for extended periods. We’ve seen the good, the bad and the downright awful. But it’s also because we are so interested in schools. We were formed there. We have children there. We get the fact that so much is at stake in shaping the generation to come.

She provides piercing portraits of children in crisis, adolescents struggling with sexuality, and teenagers trying desperately to fit in

What is striking in Kate Clanchy’s superb reflection on 30 years in the classroom, “Some Kids I Taught and What They Taught Me”, is how little we really know of the reality or complexity of teaching.